December 5, 2017

By: Natalie Dignam

If you’re in St. John’s over winter break and looking for something to keep you from burying yourself in a blanket burrito for four weeks, I’m here for you. Get out of the house and check out one of these fun events before you become one with your couch.

1. A Night of Illusion FACEBOOK POST

Tell Netflix that no, you aren’t still watching and go see something cool.

When: December 16th & 17th at 7:00 p.m. and December 17th at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Barbara Bartlett Theatre

Tickets: $15 for students, purchase tickets online here

2. St. John’s Mummers Parade

Put on a goofy costume and parade through the streets of St. John’s. Don’t know what a mummer is? The St. John’s Mummers Festival has activities and festivities all week so you can learn all about it!

When: Saturday December 9, 2-3 p.m.

Where: The parade starts at 25 Buckmaster’s Circle

Cost: FREE!

3. The Merry & Bright Light Festival

When: December 3rd, 6-10th, and 13-17th from 6- 9 p.m. (last admittance is at 8:30 p.m.)

Where: MUN Botanical Garden, 306 Mt. Scio Road, St. John’s (look on the event webpage for parking!)

Tickets: Adult tickets are $10, Family tickets are $25

4. Deep-Soul Orchestra Concert

Oh, how I love free things! Deep-Soul Orchestra will be performing original songs, including some featuring an electric string quartet.

When: December 14, 8p.m.

Where: D.F. Cook Recital Hall, MUN School of Music

Cost: FREE!

5. Santa-thon

Perhaps the best part of this event is that you are provided with a FREE Santa suit. But really, the best part of this event is that this 7 km run is raising money for Pawsology, an organization that trains psychiatric service dogs for people living with mental illness. So get some friends together, run through the streets dressed as Santa, and feel really good about it.

When: December 16, 9 a.m.

Where

Tickets: $25, register here