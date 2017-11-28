November 27, 2017

By Natalie Dignam & Jacqueline Wong

Students of English 4401: Producing the Play, Moby Dick will perform a steam punk version of Herman Melville’s classic at the Bartlett Theatre starting December 1. Dr. Jamie Skidmore, Associate Professor of English, is directing the play.

“Moby Dick – Rehearsed is a play by the famous director, Orson Welles, who is best known as the director and star of Citizen Kane, and for his famous War of the Worlds Hoax, when many Americans were fooled into believing they were under attack by aliens,” Skidmore said. English 4401 added their own twist to Welles’ version by adding punk and rock elements.

Charles Dart is the Choral Director and will also be playing the characters of Stubb and Actor with a Newspaper. “I think many of my classmates are new to acting, including myself. I’ve never done anything on stage in front of an audience (except for classmates),” said Dart. “I do have a little bit of experience acting through Danielle Irvine’s English 3350 class that I took in the Fall of 2015, some background acting for the TV shows Frontier and Little Dog, and last year I read a few WW1 letters for CBC Radio/TV,” he added.

Lindsay Denine, who plays one of six Ismael roles, was also new to the stage. “It was definitely a process finding my confidence in acting, but the singing, dancing and overall environment of the class and play has given me something exciting to look forward to!” she said.

Cora-Lee LaBlanc is another student in the class and said that the audience will have an exciting performance to look forward to. “I have to say my favorite part is the steampunk-themed sailor costumes and the musical numbers throughout the play,” said La Blanc, who also plays one of the Ishmael characters.

“We’ve put together a pretty wild version of the play, which we think students will love, full of punk and folk punk sea shanties, and the anachronistic Victorian style of the steampunk movement,” said Skidmore.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors, not including taxes or service charges, and are available in person through the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre Box Office; on the telephone at (709) 729-3900; or online here. The show runs Friday, December 1st at 8 pm; and Saturday, December 2nd at 2 pm and 8 pm.