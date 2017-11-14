November 14, 2017

By: Kristopher Smith

As we have previously reported, The Muse and Olio have teamed up to raise funds for the Movember Foundation, hosting a trivia and pizza night on Tuesday, November 7 that raised $81.

You can still donate to The Muse & Olio’s Movember campaign here. Or, head into Olio and order the Movember pizza, a speciality pizza created by The Muse and Olio that is made with a garlic cream sauce, chilli flakes, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, pulled pork and drizzled with Sriracha sauce. One dollar from every pizza sold from now until the end of the month goes to the Movember foundation.

Trivia players were some of the first to try a slice of the Movember. For fifteen dollars, patrons received one of Olio’s in-store combos and five dollars went to the Movember Foundation. Trivia prizes included gift cards to Bellissimo, Straight Edge Barbers, Quintana’s, and 6-packs of Quidi Vidi Brewing Co’s newest release, Fogtown Lager. One lucky trivia participant even went home with a coupon to redeem a free Merb’ys calendar from the NL Beard and Moustache Club, which has been getting a lot of attention as of late.

Trivia categories either tied to Movember or pizza and included “Famous Moustaches”, “Man Bands”, “Australian Slang” (Movember originated here), “Famous Bromances”, and “Songs About Pizza” (a category in which a clip of an artist singing about pizza was played and players had to name the artist; you’d be surprised how many people talk about pizza in their lyrics).

In the end, the team known as the Moo-staches took home the grand prize; a dozen Quidi Vidi Fogtown Lager and two large pizzas from Olio. The other two teams, The Kittens and the Mount Pearl Gurlz took home a consolation prize of a 6-pack of Fogtown as well.