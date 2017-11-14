November 14, 2017

By: Kristopher Smith

News of Memorial’s own political scientist Dr. Chris Dunn’s death broke last week.

An article from VOCM said that Dr. Dunn taught at MUN for many years and was the author of a number of papers and publications across Newfoundland and Labrador. VOCM also reported that Dunn had been battling a lengthy illness.

A post on the Memorial Political Science Facebook page last Wednesday stated, “Chris touched many lives. He was a dedicated teacher and scholar who left a lasting mark on the the University and the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Former Memorial University student, Gillianne Beaulieu echoed those statements and said, “[t]he loss of Dr. Dunn is not only felt by the academic world but by the students he taught. He generously shared his insights with his students, but more importantly, took an interest in their academic pursuits – his door was always open for his students.” Beaulieu worked closely with Dr. Dunn as he served as her research project supervisor.

The Political Science Department noted that this was a difficult time for their community and urged people to reach out “[i]f this news raises any personal issues […] [w]are here for you and we can help direct you to the relevant University services.”

Funeral mass took place on Saturday, November 11 at St. Pius X Church in St. John’s.