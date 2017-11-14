November 14, 2017

Contributor: Natalie Dignam

Photo by: John Cummings

It’s that time of year again when your neighbours start decking the halls way too early and everybody from your mother to email inbox is telling you to get on your Christmas shopping. What’s a cash-strapped student to do? I don’t like shopping and the mall just makes me queasy (I’m forever grateful for Amazon). Luckily, there are plenty of gift shopping opportunities that support local artists or a charitable cause. So, whether you’re looking for something for your Nan or just end up treating yo’self, hit up some craft fairs and the like. Because I don’t have a car, here are a few ideas accessible to the those of us doing our holiday shopping on foot:

Printers Fair at the Rocket Room

When: November 19, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: The Rocket Room (2nd floor of Rocket Bakery), 272 Water Street

Admission: Free

What will you find: Artwork, prints, books, stationary, posters and more by local artists. And you thought the poster fair was good.

Cozy for a Cause Slipper Socks

Where: online here

What will you find: Cute slipper socks (only $10!) that support the Boys & Girls Club.

I can get behind these stocking stuffers.

St. John’s Vintage Emporium Night Market

Where: The Kirk (76 Queen’s Road)

When: Friday, December 1, 7-9:30 p.m.

Admission: $3, or $2 with a donation to the food bank (I know you can find something to donate to the food bank, just do it).

What you will find: They said it best: “Our vendors are bringing a curated selection of antique and vintage home decor, clothing, jewelry, furniture, and artisan goods made from repurposed materials. Shop our staged tables filled with the unusual, the unique; that perfect something you’ve been looking for? You’re about to find it!”

More info on their Facebook event here.

Of course, you can always check out the heritage shops downtown, the Sunday Market at the C.LB. Armory, or the St. John’s Farmers Market, which is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Have shopping suggestions that I missed? Email me at arts@themuse.ca