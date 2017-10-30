October 30, 2017

Matt Pond, Opinions Editor

In a previous version of my article entitled “How to spot alt-right/white supremacist groups on campus”, I took (admittedly fairly cheap) pot shots at The Proud Boys, a right-wing men’s organization founded by Gavin McInnis, who describes the group as a “pro-western fraternal organization” for men who “refuse to apologize for creating the modern world.”

While I thought that I portrayed the group fairly by mentioning that they’ve explicitly disavowed neo-Naziism after an incident at a rally over the summer which caused several radical members of the organization to split with the group. I’m not the first person to describe the group as alt-right (the term ‘alt-light’ has also been used in the same context), they took issue with that descriptor as well as some of others I used to describe them, and I received a Cease and Desist letter from McInnis’s legal council.

I would like to offer my apologies for asserting that he or the Proud Boys are white supremacists or. I sincerely regret any false information I may have included in the piece – anyone familiar with my writing knows that I have a glib tone and tend to be quite scathing towards those I disagree with, but it is never my intent to slander or mislead.