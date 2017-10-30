October 30, 2017

Kristopher Smith

Let this be a warning to you. November is about to get hairy. Movember is around the corner and The Muse is getting involved and encourages its readers to as well.

This annual Movember campaign is organized by the Movember Foundation, a global men’s health charity that raises funds for breakthrough research and support programs allowing men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Since the foundation started in Australia in 2003, millions of people have joined the men’s health movement, raising over $800 million. These funds have supported over one thousand projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, poor mental health, physical activity and suicide prevention.

The Movember Foundation encourages men (known as Mo Bros) and women (known as Mo Sistas) to participate in awareness and fundraising activities year-round for men’s health in occasions such as marathons, networking, and community events, but they are probably best known for the Movember campaign. This annual crusade, held in November, is the primary fundraising campaign for the organization. During Movember, Mo Bros are asked to grow a moustache and as their press kit says, “effectively become walking, talking billboards for men’s health.”

This year, Movember’s main goal is to get as many people registered and donating as possible in order to stop men from dying too young. “Our campaign this year has a very strong and simple message: Stop Men Dying Too Young,” said Cassandra.Tatone of the Movember Foundation. “Men die six years younger than women on average, with 8 men taking their lives each day in Canada. Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men. Testicular cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men ages 15-29. We need to get men talking about their health and get the community taking action by signing up or donating. “

Ren Lacza, also of the Movember Foundation, echoed Cassandra’s statements and said, “We are also asking everyone to be the difference in every man’s life they love to get them to un-mute and open up about how they’re doing.”

How can you get involved in Movember? “First, sign up on Movember.com,” said Cassandra. “Men can grow a moustache for thirty days in November, or sacrifice a beard into a moustache.” Tatone said there are other ways to participate, including “setting a physical fitness or Move challenge. That can be big (run a marathon), brave (learn how to swim) or bold (run a race in a costume). Lastly, you can host or go to a Movember event.”

Stay tuned for news on the Muse’s partnership with Olio in support of Movember and check out this link!

*A longer, more anecdotal version of this story can be found here.