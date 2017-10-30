October 30, 2017

Thomas Penney

I got the news about Gord Downie while I was reading about Terence Crawford, a boxer widely regarded as a talent who can transcend weight classes, despite his size. The story, from 2016, profiled the man known simply as ‘Bud’ in the famous Gleason’s Boxing Gym, taking pictures with other fighters who had come by to watch him prepare for his next fight. There is an unspoken context, which Hamilton Nolan explains in the piece, that one fighter asks to get a picture with another; it is a show of respect. The entire country engaged in similar displays of respect for Downie when his death was announced this past week to the public. Canada’s own fighter was eulogized by everyone from the Prime Minister to the New York Times

A friend texted me, telling me that Downie was dead. Just 53 years old, a year removed from the reveal of his terminal cancer and subsequent farewell show. In true Canadian fashion, which I am sure those of us who watched felt, Downie’s last concert was broadcast coast to coast on the CBC. The public broadcaster is a staple of life in Canada, this felt appropriate.

The Tragically Hip has spent decades with Downie as their frontman and writer, celebrating the essence of being Canadian. The band did this without ever falling into nationalistic sentiments, which is a credit to Downie’s talent as a writer, as well as his respect for everyone who calls Canada home.

His song writing career spans a lifetime. From the very personal, to the politically important, he so expertly took apart the history of Canadian culture in a way that made me feel pride and occasional shame. He wrote about the wrongfully convicted, the murdered and missing Aboriginal women of Canada, and his own personal struggles. He used his platform during that final show to demand that Justin Trudeau devote the proper resources to Aboriginal communities that have been so long neglected. The man we call Prime Minister was shaken to tears by the man he called a friend because Downie spoke, not from his own point of view, but from that of so many who did not have a voice. It remains to be seen if Mr. Trudeau will fulfill his promise to his friend and the Aboriginal communities of this country.

A man who oozed confidence at every turn, even as his legs failed on stage during that farewell show, was an important person for this country. I call him our national poet, along with Leonard Cohen, one of the greatest artists Canada will ever know. He kissed his friends and bandmates openly on stage. He cried in public. At Salmon Fest 2013 here in our province, around the time the United States was trying to legalize same-sex marriage, he told the audience that Bobcaygeon was about a gay police officer. He said this was a problem. A problem, he said, because Bobcaygeon was an hour and forty-five minutes’ drive. He was a good man.

Now, the good man is gone. The patriot who refused to be a nationalist has left us with so much of his work unfinished. Injustice lives. Instead of saying something like, “Gord would want us to do x, y, and z,” I’ll say this: Gord Downie lived a life of love. Of country, family, and art. As you go through life in Canada, strive to make it a better country. Support, in voice and action, the advancement of Aboriginal people. Love your friends and family more than that country. Finally, support your artists, locally and across the nation. Do it for Gord.

Photo by Ryan Merkley