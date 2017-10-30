October 30, 2017

Leslie Claire Amminson

During MUNSU’s Welcome Weeks this semester, Kate Lahey, an academic, workshop facilitator and creator, facilitated her workshop “Take Care: A Mental Wellness Session on Boundaries, Burn-Out and Self-Love”. She will be returning within the next few weeks to conduct more sessions in St. John’s. Lahey’s workshops are beneficial for creating accepting and open professional spaces and they also suggest ways to cope with stress, two very important topics for students. We asked Kate some questions about her workshops and her background.

Can you give me a general overview of the topics/aims/goals of your workshops?

I teach that we all deserve to feel healthy, valued, respected and safe. I try to create a safe and inspiring place for people to come and learn some really helpful and useful skills around communication, emotional well-being, inclusive language, consent culture, allyship, conflict management and just a huge range of topics depending on the workshop. My main goal is to offer an accessible, relatable and inspiring experience in which participants get to gently reflect on their own lives, their experiences, their actions and their relationships. I like to think of my workshops as collaborative; there are really no right answers. I share some of my knowledge and experience, and have learned so much from the generosity, vulnerability and curiosity of a really diverse range of participants. My workshops offer a place to engage in dialogues about really challenging subjects, like consent, assault, racism, building safer communities and exploring how self-love might be an act of political resistance. Each workshop I offer is designed specifically for the participants, whether that be Inclusivity Training for the Bonavista-Trinity Regional Chamber of Commerce, ConflictManagement with Girls Rock NL, or Mental Wellness sessions with MUNSU. All of my workshops open a vulnerable and non-judgemental space to explore meaningful questions and offer some really practical tools to address mental health, self-care, inclusivity and diversity, boundaries, allyship, consent culture, burnout and more. Workshops generally run for two hours, but sometimes I get hired to offer half-day, full-day or weekend training sessions.

How did you get involved in organizing and conducting your workshops? What inspired you?

As a community arts organizer who has been offering programming to a range of demographics, from incarcerated women to local musicians, through my work as co-director of St. John’s Women in Music (SWIM), I saw a huge need for thoughtful, creative and inclusive workshops that make topics like self-care, consent, inclusivity and diversity training and conflict management accessible to everyone. And not just really diverse individuals, but also tailoring accessible and inclusive education opportunities to music festivals, businesses, universities, public services and more. One of my biggest goals has been to offer trans-inclusive, anti-racist spaces that are dedicated to supporting Indigenous communities, queer communities, refugee and immigrant communities and communities dealing with addictions, trauma and sexual and domestic violence. Another inspiration has been to offer sites of healing, spaces that are gentle, non-judgemental, emotional, vulnerable, honest and creative. My biggest inspiration comes from all the incredible teachers in my life and community that I continually have the honour of learning from. I believe in the healing power of sharing knowledge and opening spaces of spiritual collaboration.

What other kinds of work do you do in this field? Do you plan on doing any other workshops of this kind in St. John’s in the future?

I am currently a PhD student in the Women and Gender Studies Institute at the University of Toronto. I look at intergenerational trauma and family secrets as they relate to sexual violence through the lens of aesthetics and material cultures in rural Newfoundland. I’m also a musician and I like to think that my creative practices influence my approach to teaching workshops and classes. I’m also co-director of St. John’s Women in Music, which is a community arts organization dedicated to breaking down barriers that women-identified, two-spirited and non-binary folk in the music industry face through education, partnership, and programming in our city and beyond. I’m also involved with Girls Rock NL!

If you missed her workshop during the Welcome Weeks, Kate will be offering another one in November:

TAKE CARE: Boundaries, Burn Out + Self-Love at Nova Yoga

$25+ HST, pre-registration required

Sunday, November 5th 5-7pm

TAKE CARE: Boundaries, Burnout and Self-Love is an interactive session hosted by Kate Lahey. “We’re going to cozy in and explore boundaries, burn out & self-love through the lens of mental wellness. What does it really mean to take care of ourselves and each other? How might self-love be an act of political resistance? This session will take you through a series of ideas, tools and prompts that will help you unpack and explore boundaries and self-care. We’re also going to talk about preventing and healing from burn out. This session is ultimately about learning why self-love is radical, empowering and political.

This is a talk based workshop on self-care, not a yoga class! There will be no physical movement or dress requirement, however, we will be seated using mats and bolsters. A reminder that no questions are wrong questions, all are welcome in this space. This session is all about empowerment and awareness, so let’s be sure to take good care of ourselves and each other as we all contribute to making this session a safe space.”