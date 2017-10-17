October 17, 2017

By: Kristopher Smith

If you are one of the 2 million retail workers in Canada, you might have gotten quite the startle this week as news broke this week of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) planned to consider merchandise employees purchased with their discounts as “taxable benefits”. This meant that when an employee receives a discount on merchandise as a benefit of their employment, the value of that discount would be added to the employee’s income. For example, if an employee purchased a clothing item retailing at $80 but paid $40 once their discount is applied, the other $40 will be considered income.

This should be alarming news for students at Memorial. According to data presented by Statistics Canada in 2010, 49 per cent of Canadian born students attending post-secondary institutions work while pursuing their studies. Many of these students work in retail, which typically offers less pay, irregular hours few benefits other than the ability to use their discount.

A day after this story broke, the Liberal government was playing damage control with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself Tweeting, “Let me be blunt: we are not going to tax anyone’s employee discounts. Minister @DiLebouthillier has asked the CRA to fix this,” while a representative of DiLebouthillier who serves as Minister of National Revenue condemned the CRA document that outlines how they interpret the tax code.

This comes after Conservative finance critic, Pierre Poilievre called the CRA’s interpretation of the tax code “insanity” and DJ Brisebois, President, and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada (RCC) Tweeted “No way!!! ain’t happening if @RetailCouncil has anything to do with it. #retailmatters #jobs #youth #employment #cdnpoli #CRA”. A report from CBC calls the backlash from this story “stunning” and notes that thousands of retail workers across the country also expressed their dissatisfaction.

In an effort to receive further clarification as to where the Liberal government stands on the CRA’s interpretation of the tax code, the Muse reached out to St. John’s East MP Nick Whalen via email.

Whalen responded by saying, “[o]ur Government recognizes the important role that the retail sector and those working in it play in our communities and in our economy. There have been no changes to the laws governing taxable benefits to retail employees. This document was not approved by the Minister and we are deeply disappointed that the Agency posted something that has been misinterpreted like this. The Agency issued a guidance document that does not reflect our Government’s intentions and the Minister of National Revenue has instructed officials to clarify the wording.”