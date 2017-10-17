October 17, 2017

Claire Edwards

It’s no secret that young people are pretty apathetic when it comes to voting in elections for all levels of government (the federal election of 2015 being something of an outlier, and even then only 57.1% of people aged 18-24 cast their vote). As the importance of the youth vote becomes clearer, municipalities should work to make voting more accessible.

I have lived in residence (more specifically Cluett Hall) at MUN all of my first year. I am currently living there again now for my second year. I would consider it my permanent residence, as many other “res kids” probably would as well. (I mean we live there from September to mid-April, so it may as well be).

When I went to register to vote in the 2017 St. John’s municipal election, I hit a roadblock. I typed in my address, as I do when ordering things online and was then met with an error message, claiming that my address was invalid. I was confused, so I decided to try something else. This time, I used my building’s street address. Again, invalid.

Naturally, I decide to look into why Cluett is not considered a legitimate address in the eyes of the city’s government. I suppose I could have left it and just got a proxy to vote home in St. Lawrence, but, taking into account that I’m going to be living in St. John’s for at least the next three years and when I go home it’s considered visiting, I decided not to.

I looked at the Municipal Elections Act and found some of the reason I was looking for:

“Residency

24. (1) The following rules shall determine the residency of a person for the purpose of this Act:

(a) a person shall be a resident of the place where he or she lives and sleeps and to which, when absent, he or she intends to return;

(b) residency is not lost by a person who leaves that residence for temporary purposes only; and

(c) the place where a person’s family resides shall be his or her residence unless that person commences and continues to live at some other place with the intention of remaining there, in which case, the person shall be considered to be resident in the place in which he or she intends to reside.

(2) A person shall, for the purpose of this Act, have only one place of residency.”

Seeing that the election was September 26, and that move in days for residence is September 3, through 5, students returning to residence would not meet the 30-day rule. Even though part b of the Residency section states that a person does not lose residency if they leave temporarily, like if they were to, I don’t know, go home for two months during the summer? I continued to look into it, and ask people about how I could find a loophole.

Finally, my loophole was discovered. A couple of my friends told me about this thing called an affidavit. An affidavit is a “written sworn statement of fact voluntarily made by an affiant or deponent under an oath or affirmation administered by a person authorized to do so by law.” I was told that affidavits have worked in other municipalities, so I figured I’d give it a shot. Once I finalized who I was going to vote for, my friend graciously said that she could give me a ride to the polling station in my ward.

When I got there, with a few hours to spare, the process began. I gave the woman at the desk my ID and when she asked for proof of residency I replied by asking for an affidavit. Luckily, the commissioner of oaths had just arrived, and I signed a legal document claiming that I do live at 40 Livyers Loop, and that I am “generally stating that everything in it is true.” Once the affidavit was accepted, I filled out my ballot and my friend dropped me back to MUN.

If the province cannot change the date of the municipal elections, then the City of St. John’s should educate youth to vote and make the option of using an affidavit more publically known. I think young people’s voices and votes are crucial to St. John’s moving forward in the right direction and keep up with our dynamic society.