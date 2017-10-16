October 16, 2017

By: Kristopher Smith

With midterms in full swing, I thought it would be good to discuss study strategies especially when it comes to distance courses. If you’re like me, I always try to start out like a keener, putting due dates for assignments in my phone and planning to set time aside to study and read course materials; and then I don’t. In fact, I have a midterm next week and I am more concerned with writing this piece than I am with studying.

When I was a full-time student, I used to think distance courses were great because that decreased the amount of time I would be on campus and in class. Now, as a part-time student with several jobs and procrastination as his middle name, I do not necessarily share the same views I once did. In fact, despite the fact that I complained about having two, two and a half hour classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer, I was much more engaged in my courses.

Out of sight, out of mind, I say; until it comes time to study for a midterm and I barely even know what the course is called, let alone about. I cannot be the only one who is in this same boat so I decided to look into some ways to keep on top of distance courses while everything else around you takes up time.

I corresponded with Dr. Michael Doyle of the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre via email about ways to successfully navigate a distance course. Dr. Doyle runs a study skills clinic Thursdays, 10- 11:50 am.

Dr. Doyle said that first, you should treat a distance course the same way you would an on-campus class. He notes that the temptation to not regularly attend a distance course is very strong so you need to schedule the time to attend to studying and assigned work.

When it comes to procrastinating, Dr. Doyle suggests a “15-minute rule”, which is to tell yourself you will work on a task for 15 minutes only. He said knowing that you can stop working lowers the pressure to stop. He also suggested being aware of your level of alertness; this means that it may be best to learn new information when you have a higher energy and focus level and review information you have already covered when you have low energy.

There are also a number of apps available to help you stay on task like myHomework. This is a free app tracks assignments, tests, and projects and sends you due date reminders. The app also works across platforms and can be used for any class.

If you are reading this and it is too late because your midterms are over, my apologies for not writing this sooner, I tend to procrastinate. Feel free to use these tips for finals?

For more information about Dr. Doyle’s study skills clinic, visit the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre in UC-5000 or call (709) 864-8500 (Option #2.