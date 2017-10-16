October 16, 2017

By: Kristopher Smith

Last week, we published a story about Canada’s newest Governor General, Julie Payette. This week, we thought it would be beneficial for readers who have not taken a Political Science course to offer a refresher on what this job entails in case it should ever come up during a game of trivia.

We spoke with Kelly Blidook, Memorial Univeristy Associate Professor of Political Science, via email about the role of the governor general, which he calls “mostly symbolic.” The governor general of Canada acts as our Head of State, which is the representative of the Queen as we are still part of the British Commonwealth. Blidook wrote, “Historically, this meant the governor general also acted as an agent of the British government, watching over Canada as a colony of Britain. But with independence, the role of governor general became primarily that of a symbol of the Crown alone.”

While the governor general serves as the Head of State, Canada’s prime minister serves as the Head of Government. Blidook suggests thinking of the role of the governor general as “symbolizing the state (or country) and therefore being the focus of any duty or affection we have for the state.” In contrast, the prime minister symbolizes the government, which is political and partisan. He notes that the U.S. president serves as both the Head of State and Head of Government, which he calls this “problematic.”

As far as for duties (symbolic or otherwise), an article published by CBC in 2010 says the governor general ensures that there is always a prime minister. The governor general acts on the advice of the prime minister, as well as cabinet ministers, to pass bills in the House of Commons and the Senate. He or she also signs state documents, reads the throne speech and presides over the swearing-in of a new prime minister, chief justice, and cabinet. Blidook also notes that the governor general acts as commander-in-chief of the Canadian military, but does not instruct nor fund it (this is done by parliament).

There have been a few instances in Canadian history in which the governor general has acted outside of his or her more symbolic role. In 2008, the Governor General Michaëlle Jean decided to grant then Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s wish to prorogue (or discontinue) parliament when it was becoming increasingly evident that he was about to lose the confidence of the House. “Some have suggested the Governor General wasn’t letting parliament make its own decisions here, but her decision to prorogue also didn’t stop parliament from making its own decision at a later date,” said Blidook.

In 1926, Governor General Lord Byng decided to ignore then Prime Minister Mackenzie King’s wishes to call an election after his government lost confidence. Instead, Byng asked Arthur Meighen to become the new Prime Minister. This new government only lasted 3 days but Blidook says most scholars agree this move was “acceptable.”

Recently, the Lieutenant Governor in British Columbia (a lieutenant governor acts essentially in the same way that the governor general does but at a provincial level), recently declined to call an election after the Premier lost confidence and instead of naming the opposition leader as premier. This was also seen as largely acceptable for the Lieutenant Governor to do.

Blidook emphasized that the governor general usually acts upon the advice of the prime minister, but as shown above, the governor general does make independent decisions from the prime minister.

Although Blidook said it is “unlikely” that Governor General Payette would be making decisions at odds with the Prime Minister because Canada will have a majority government at least two more years, he viewed this as a positive sign. Lest anyone thinks the role of Governor General is “meaningless” or “boring,” Blidook points out that “…this is the result of stable democratic governments. We shouldn’t want things to get very exciting for the Governor General.”