Your 2017 MUN Students’ Union Election Results

The 2017-2018 election results have officially been announced. After a long campaign period, with many allegations and even a disqualification from the executive director hopefuls.

Renata Lang is moving from the Student Life portfolio to the external affairs portfolio. Lang says, “I started tearing up and I didn’t even run in the race, so I am overwhelmed, I am excited, my heart hurts for those who weren’t able to see it be a success.”

“We had a lot of really diverse candidates, with a lot of perspective to bring to the table. So I’m really excited. You know, not everyone who was elected are people who have been in the movement for a long time and I think that’s going to bring some new perspectives and fresh perspectives to MUNSU.”

In the race for Student Life, Bailey Howard won with around 7 hundred votes. Howard said, “I’m so excited. I don’t know what else to say because I’m just really excited. I worked really hard all week, and I’m really glad people saw that and voted for me.”

With the next executive starting on May 1 of this year, Howard is especially looking forward as that will also be her birthday, which she says will be extra awesome.

In the race for Finance and Services, current International Students Representative, Sophia Solomon was elected.

Solomon said, “I feel so amazing about winning, this was overwhelming and I did not expect it.”

“It feels great to be in recent history, the first international woman on the board. It’s definitely an honour. I want to give a hats off to my competitors who made me work so hard during this campaign period.”

In the race for Campaigns, Ladan Mowlid won. Mowlid says, “I am in shock because I know I campaigned really hard but I also was planning for the worst.”

In the race for advocacy, Matt Barter current Student with disabilities representative, was elected. Barter says, “I feel great about winning this election.”