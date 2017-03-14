The low down on the MUN Students’ Union 2017 election

With only one acclaimed executive director, the race is on for the 2017 MUN Students’ Union election. Renata Lang, current Director of Student Life, has been acclaimed for the 2017-2018 as the Executive Director of External Affairs, Communications and Research.

Currently, all Science and Arts representatives acclaimed, as well as the international students representative, student with disabilities representative, student parent representative and indigenous student acclaimed, the real race lays within the executive, the director at large positions, the women’s representative, and the LGBTQ* representative.

The Competition for the Executive Positions

As opposed to the 2016 MUN Students’ Union election, 2017 is filled with contested elections.

Currently, Becca Chaytor, present Arts representative, and Breezeway trivia night host Bailey Howard are running for Director of Student Life.

Matt Barter, current Student with Disabilities representative, and Keely Noiles, current Director at Large are running for Director of Advocacy.

Sophia Solomon, current International Students representative, Shane Regular, current Paton College representative, and newcomer to MUN Students’ Union Matt Drover are running for Director of Finance and Services.

At-Large competition holding strong

The contest between at-large members is holding strong with eight running for five director at large spots.

Currently, Brad Greely, John Gofrey, Yazan Jabr, Jil Madamiedon, Stephen Chislett, Hanaa Mekawy, Md. Mahmudul Alam, and Tina Rahimi are running for the five positions.

Womens Rep and LGBT Rep are the only contested constituency positions. With Courtney Jones and Michaela Mckinnon running for women’s rep, and Matthew Vaters and Adele Power running for LGBT Rep.

Between the 10 of March until voting, candidates will be canvassing the university and social media to obtain your votes and on March 16, there will be an election forum for the contested executive director positions.

Voting takes place on March 20 and 21st online through self-service for all undergraduate students.