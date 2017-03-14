Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wild, a new take on a classically loved game

After a long, painful wait, Zelda fans around the world can finally rejoice at the arrival of the new Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game. While the game was first promised before the release of the Wii U, and then constantly delayed until now, the wait was officially worth it. Made for the Nintendo Wii U and the new Nintendo Switch, the creators decided to go outside the box for what fans know Zelda to be. Instead of going from dungeon to dungeon, the game has now become an open world experience.

You can spend hours just climbing mountains, collecting ingredients, making food, taming wild horses and generally exploring. You can play it for 40-50 hours and still be nowhere near being done. In true open world experience, while plugging along on the main story path, it is easy for something else to catch your eye to drag you off to a new adventure.

The main story itself is a beautifully woven story, with a lot of history that you uncover as Link tries to restart his memories from 100 years ago when the Great Calamity had taken the lives of friends and made him go into a deep sleep until the start of the game. The other characters that you encounter are all so well thought out and make the story stronger, even just the random travellers you pass by. With all the side quests that you do for some of the people you meet, as well as the relationships you make with the different people of the villages that are trying to help you find a way to save Hyrule, the game will make you invested in saving this world. As well, the voice acting that has been created for this game is something a few people were worried would take away the quality of Zelda games, has added a whole new level of emotions and experience for the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game that anyone can pick up. Whether you are a huge Zelda fan like myself, who has to accept that some things for Zelda may forever be different—such as the hard acceptance that you will never have easy weapons that will never break again. The game is also really interesting for new gamers as well. It brings such a classic Zelda love, but all these new experiences that can bring in lots of new fans who can also experience the joy and excitement that past Zelda fans have felt for decades.

5 out of 5 stars