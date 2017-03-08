Olio: Create your own pizzeria comes to town

A brand new pizzeria opened up in St. John’s this past February and it is nothing short of unique. The “create-your-own” pizzeria, Olio, offers each and every customer the opportunity to have their pizza, their way. Think of it as subway, but for pizza.

The new establishment was created by Trevor Hickey, a MUN political science and Vancouver Island University MBA Alumni. Hickey has been working in the non-profit industry for quite a few years now, having previously operated a software development company developing white-label crowdfunding software for the non-profit industry. Alongside opening and operating Olio, he also serves as the director of corporate affairs and communications with Easter Seals Newfoundland and Labrador.

“My job at Easter Seals is all about meeting people, getting to know them, and building something with them,” said Hickey “That’s exactly my approach to Olio. I want to create this brand around our community so I ask people what they would like, build a relationship with them, and hopefully deliver on what they asked for.”

Olio doesn’t just offer the opportunity to create your own pizza, but also the opportunity to create the pizzeria itself. Customers are able to leave suggestions for future available toppings, ideas for new menu items, etc. Such suggestions have already included an entirely vegan pizza and a liquor license for those wanting to enjoy a drink with their pizza.

“We are taking the concept a little farther. Not only are we inviting people to create their own pizza. We are asking them to help us create our pizzeria itself. When you walk into Olio you are walking into a literal suggestion box. We want people to tell us what they want this to become,” said Hickey.

Olio is already making a positive difference in the community, with campaigns such as ‘Slices for Suits’—an initiative that donates a portion of all sales of pizza slices during a week in February to help students at Holy Heart High School rent a tux for their school prom. Olio is also looking to start a pop-up art gallery with a partner organization that helps youth sell their art.

There are also plenty of deals for students to take advantage of. Students can drop by Olio between 12:00pm and 2:00pm Monday to Friday for a student special 5 dollar slice and soda. Students can also order online and use the discount code ‘MUN’ and receive 15 percent off of any order over 20 dollars.



Follow Olio on Facebook and Twitter @createolio to keep up-to-date on all their deals and campaigns. You can order online at www.createolion.com or by calling 709-754-6546.