For those of you still on Twitter and enjoy following local news, a humorous account had popped up. @VOCMBot is a twitter account that generated random VOCM headlines. Using a Markov chain, over 3000 VOCM headlines were inputted into the system. Now, the Bot tweets occasionally with headlines taking key words from the plethora of article headlines and forms a new one. Some have hilarious results, with others feeling a bit too real for Newfoundland and Labrador.