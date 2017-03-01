University Not For Everyone, Part 1/8: Editor Introduction

As students at Memorial University approach the end of the winter semester, the reality that some of us will not return in the fall might feel as bitter as the island’s winter winds. There seems to be a general expectation that high school graduates go to university, unless they’re inclined toward the trades. This social pressure leads many young adults down the undergraduate pathway as a default, without necessarily having thought through their motivations or reasons for being here. It should come as no surprise then that many students do not complete their degrees in the standard four-year manner.

The Muse reached out to students who have either dropped out of MUN, or have taken time away from their studies. We thought it important to share their stories with you, as you prepare to clue up the winter semester, and decide upon your next, academic or non-academic, moves. If you’re thinking about dropping out, taking a break, or keeping up the trudge, know that you’re not alone, and that university isn’t for everyone, despite what our high school guidance counsellors, teachers, or parents might have had us believe.

Over the next couple of days we will be uploading seven different stories from these students.