Author: Emily Bonia

Students at MUN have seen just how successful other students at the university can be when they put their minds to it. After a huge win for Enactus in 2016 at the world cup, the Business department has again shown the world just how smart and tough students from MUN are with their MBA team winning an international competition at Concordia University on January 6.

As per the website of the organization, The John Molson MBA International Case Competition “is a not-for-profit event organized by a team of MBA students from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada. The competition is open to top business schools worldwide, and is recognized as the largest case competition of its kind. Its main purpose is to bridge the gap between corporate and academic worlds, which ultimately enriches both students and executives alike.”

Members of MUN’s winning team are Kate Boland, Stephanie Daley, Nick Lane and Greg Piercey, coached by Dr. Peggy Coady, the associate Dean of the Business school at MUN.

“We are extremely proud to have represented Memorial in this challenging event, competing with some of the best MBA students in the world,” said Piercey. “We learned so much through our preparation and at the competition. It was a tremendous learning experience and we had a lot of fun. Win or lose, this experience has been the highlight of our MBA.”

“Our MBA case team receives tremendous support from our alumni, business community and faculty members who serve as judges of the team’s practice case presentations during the fall semester. The preparation we undertake for competitions like this is crucial for our students’ success and we are very grateful to all our supporters,” said Dr. Coady.