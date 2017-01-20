Author: Catherine Grandy

Undergraduate or graduate, pharmacy, bioscience, chemistry or psychology and beyond – the third annual Pharmacy Research Matchmaking Event is a unique, succinct way for students in numerous disciplines to become introduced to some of the diverse research happening within the School of Pharmacy.

On Thursday, February 2 in the Bruneau Centre Atrium from 4:00-7:00 p.m., students from varying academic backgrounds are invited to take part in a speed dating-type event. Six faculty members from the School of Pharmacy situated at six stations will be given seven minutes to present a research project they are currently running. Students are arranged in small groups and given three minutes to ask questions until a buzzer sounds and the group must move along to the next station. The event concludes with a pizza party, giving participants an opportunity to continue their discussions.

“Several of the participants in last year’s event went on to conduct a summer research project with Faculty members in the School of Pharmacy. Many of the students weren’t even aware of the types of research being conducted in the School prior to the matchmaking event,” said Dr. John Weber, Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and Research at the School of Pharmacy.

There are three main areas of research within the school: Health Outcomes, Drug Discovery and Delivery, and the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning.

Last year, six faculty members from the School of Pharmacy presented at the Matchmaking event, situated at several tables in the atrium. Groups of students were able to learn about the different types of research being done and ask the researchers questions.

Last year was also the first year for the Undergraduate Student Summer Research Program. Eight undergraduate students completed research projects of two to four months duration between May and August. Projects ranged from an evaluation of services utilized by youth in a local community health centre, to computational research on cancer drugs. The program will be running again this year and more information can be found on the School of Pharmacy’s website. Students from many academic backgrounds are encouraged to participate, the program is not limited to pharmacy students. It is advised that all students who are interested in this program attend the Research Matchmaking Event to learn more about the opportunities available as well as to identify a potential supervisor for a summer project.

Steven Rowe, a participant in the USSRP program last year, had this to say of the program, “Research has been the most enjoyable work I have done. It makes me appreciate that nearly every claim in a textbook has come in part from some student like me working in a lab. To engage in research is to contribute to one of the great triumphs of humanity, said Rowe, whose project was titled “The effects of adolescent alcohol exposure on long-term motor function.”

This event is an excellent opportunity for students to discover a new area of research that may appeal to them. For undergraduates, a paid research experience during the summer has numerous benefits- not the least of which is being exposed to exciting career and graduate school opportunities while simultaneously gaining valuable experience and transferable skills.

Be sure to check out the School of Pharmacy’s website (www.mun.ca/pharmacy), Facebook (facebook.com/schoolofpharmacy) and Twitter (twitter.com/schoolofpharm) feeds for updates on participating faculty members and their research. .

To RVSP for this event students can send an email to sharont@mun.ca. Further questions can be directed to the Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and Research at the School of Pharmacy, Dr. John Weber, at jweber@mun.ca or Sharon Tucker at sharont@mun.ca.