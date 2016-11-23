Don’t be fooled by the simplicity of this dessert. This simple pie will not only be super easy to make, but it will certainly impress your friends.

Crust:

This crust can be substituted with a homemade or premade pie shell. Bake according to recipe before preparing this dessert.

Ingredients:

1-½ cups of Graham or Oreo crumbs

3 Oz of melted butter

Directions:

1) Mix crumbs with butter thoroughly until completely blended

2) Empty contents into greased 9” pie pan

3) Distribute mixture evenly in pan and press down with the back of a spoon until firm and smooth

4) Refrigerate until ready to fill

Filling:

Ingredients:

1 liter of whipping cream

1/4 cup granulated sugar

12 ounces of chocolate chips (dark, semisweet, or milk chocolate)

8 ounces of refrigerated butter, cut into cubes

Candy or topping (Oreo crumbs, M&Ms, sprinkles, or any other candy of choice)

Directions:

1) Divide whipping cream into two 500 ml portions. Pour one of the 500 ml cream portions into a saucepan with the 8 ounces of cubed butter. Place over medium to medium-high heat until scorched, just before it comes to a boil.

2) Pour 12 ounces of chocolate chips into a heat-safe mixing bowl. When cream is scorched, immediately remove from heat, and pour entire contents over chocolate chips and mix thoroughly with a whisk until the cream, chocolate and butter are completely incorporated together. The chocolate should be completely melted.

3) Let mixture sit for 30 minutes at room temperature.

4) Whip the second 500 ml portion of cream together with the granulated sugar on high until light and fluffy. Whipped cream should be firm, but be sure not to over whip.

5) Divide whipped cream into two equal portions and refrigerate it while it is not being used.

6) Divide chocolate mixture into two equal portions

7) Mix one half of the whip cream with one half of the chocolate mixture to make a mousse and immediately spread a generous layer over the bottom of your refrigerated pie crust; this step must be done right away because the mousse will begin to set quickly.

8) Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

9) Remove from refrigerator and coat the layer of mousse with a thick layer of chocolate mixture. If the chocolate is too stiff, heat in microwave for 15 seconds.

10) Additional filling such as Oreo crumbs, crushed cookies, candy, like M&Ms, sprinkles, or other ingredients of your choice can be sprinkled over the layer of chocolate.

11) Spread a thick layer of whipped cream carefully over the pie filling, being careful not to drag or mix with the centre ingredients. This step can also be done with a piping bag to look more aesthetically pleasing.

12) Finally, top the pie with your toppings of choice and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.