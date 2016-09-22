MUN awoke this morning to not only a new anti-Liberals poster campaign on campus today but also echoes of previous responses to poster campaigns by a member of the party.

The new posters set up by NL Rising show various Liberal MHAs photos and contact information, with calls to contact them over the April report that showed the ongoing Muskrat Falls project’s flooded reservoir showed a spike in methylmercury concentrations. The chemical which when exposed to humans can damage the development of children in-utero and cause heart attacks later in life. The posters end with a call for members of the public to contact the specific Liberal MHAs featured to ask them to stop supporting “domestic terrorism”.

Controversy arose however when MUN Young Liberals president Courtney Jones (picture below) was seen in the UC on Thursday removing the posters an hour before the group was due to host an event at the Get Involved and Volunteering Expo with various Liberal officials attending. This action comes as the second time this year that individuals involved with the Liberal Party have removed NL Rising posters critical of their government when in June they hired an independent contractor to remove the now infamous Dwight Ball Resignation posters.

When confronted as to why she was removing the posters from a public space, she replied that while she supports “the right of people of protest and critique government decisions”, these posters in particular we’re nothing more than “personal attacks” and that it was important to remove them “as there were ministers coming” to promote the party at their booth. Ms. Jones said that it was the “lies and misinformation” of the methylmercury accusations of the posters themselves that caused her decision to remove them, saying that it made the attending Liberal MHAs shown “look like killers”.

However Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady, when asked for comment while attending the event said that she “supported the democratic rights of people to protest their own governments” and that she “knew nothing of the poster removal before her arrival”.

Echoing this statement was the campus club’s Director of Organization Daniel Escott who when asked about Ms. Jones decision said it was done without the knowledge of her board of directors and that he personally did not support her decision.

Courtney Jones posted later in the day on Facebook a public apology, saying that she had acted alone and not as a representative of the MUN Young Liberals. She said she only did so as to make the visiting ministers Coady and Dale Kirby feel welcome at the Expo and that she supported the right to protest which is why she explained, only took down some of the posters rather than all.

Adam Pitcher from NL Rising has defended the campaign’s posters by pointing to the NALCOR policy on potential poisoning as a result of the increase in methylmercury, being only financial compensation to the victims, saying that if the government simply did not go forward with the dam project, there would be “no potential for poisoning at all”.

NL Rising however has not been deterred by the efforts of Ms. Jones and said they plan to continue their campaign “with double the effort” in the coming days and weeks.