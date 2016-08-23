On the evening of August 22, 2016 Smash Patriarchy an Action Team (SPAAT) along side of Avi Kaur, a graduate of MUN and current Law student at Dalhousie University, hosted an event to discuss systematic racism and sexism that women of colour face in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Alongside of SPAAT and Kaur was Jude Cutler, an indigenous activist, Renata lang, a racialized woman and the Director of Student Life for MUNSU, Asher Wen, a racialized trans person and highschool student at Holy Heart of Mary High School, and Carmichael Polonio a racialized woman, professional, and previous MUN student.

Discussion revolved around how to combat racism with lived experience in a way that people in Newfoundland and Labrador, a largely homogeneous population, could connect with and understand.

““The most detrimental part of racism is our education system in Newfoundland and Labrador” Said Kaur. “I went to a world history class and it was actually just white history”

Only having learned about things like World War 1 and 2, along with the cold war proved to Kaur and others that history class in Newfoundland and Labrador was “only what happened to white people”.

Cutler pointed out that while ze may live in Canada, ze is “an Indian citizen of Canada” due to racism and genocide faced by ze’s ancestors and hirself in everyday life.

Lang added, “I posted a status online [about racism and sexism I faced in NL], it seemed that people cared more about my abrasiveness than the issues I spoke about”

Lang explains her own family history of a member of her family, who lives in Western Canada, who dissociated herself with her families history, in which Lang later thought, “She’s ashamed to be brown”.

Progress is a way of life

It was agreed on by all panelists that while curiosity is welcomed of people’s history, there is a very fine balance that is often crossed in their everyday experiences. Polonio explained that while out for a drink with a friend, she finds it difficult to constantly explain her background.

“It’s a homogeneous province, older than Canada. I have a girlfriend who can trace her ancestry back to 1502.” Polonio said,

“I think about my own self, if I were from a place like this, I may be curious, too”

The panel hosted reminded people that racism has shifted in Newfoundland and Labrador is no longer as overt with racism, but is very covert, which in itself is problematic, too.

“It’s the underlying things that you interact with everyday that change the way you see the world” Said Lang.

Kaur expressed, “The fact that so many people are here today prove that things are changing. I can’t imagine this happening and having people show up when I was in elementary school”

Adding, “I really do believe that Newfoundland and Labrador is a wonderful place to grow up.”

SPAAT is a grassroots organization which uses art and activism as a way to address feminist issues in Newfoundland and Labrador.SPAAT is also involved in organizing FemFest from August 25 – August 28.