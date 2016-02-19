Naturopathic medicine has become very popular in North America over the past few years. One of the most widely used natural remedies is acupuncture. The process of acupuncture involves inserting thin needles into a muscle to relieve pain and/or tension. Acupuncture is especially good at treating chronic, long-term pain, which is difficult to control with traditional medical approaches, such as pain medications.

Despite its popularity, there has been criticism of acupuncture from the medical community based on a lack of evidence that it has true effects in pain treatment. In response to this criticism, Dr. Eric Leibing and colleagues conducted an experiment involving patients with chronic lower back pain. In their study, they assigned patients to one of several conditions, the most important being: a traditional medical treatment group (physiotherapist), an acupuncture group, and a sham acupuncture group (that is, patients were told they were receiving acupuncture when in reality the needles were not penetrating their skin). The sham acupuncture group was included to determine if the placebo effect, or experiencing pain relief because you believe your pain will be remedied by the treatment, is the cause of acupuncture’s effectiveness.

Dr. Leibing found that acupuncture was more effective than physiotherapy in treating chronic lower back pain. However, he also found that the acupuncture treatment was no more effective than the sham acupuncture treatment in relieving chronic lower back pain.

This finding raises an interesting issue: is it ethical to prescribe a treatment that does not have an effect above a placebo? The answer to this is not simple. Prescribing a treatment that does not have an effect above a placebo is a grey area in ethics. As acupuncture is an effective treatment for chronic pain—which is notoriously difficult to treat with medication and physiotherapy—it is certainly an option to prescribe acupuncture as a treatment. Although it may not work above a placebo, acupuncture does offer relief from the discomfort of chronic pain.

In the ethical sense, medical professionals are caught between prescribing a treatment that they know is ineffective beyond a placebo effect, and helping their patients find relief from chronic pain. Although this is a contentious issue, it is clear that acupuncture is an effective treatment for chronic pain, but only if patients believe that it will work.