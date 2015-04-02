The past couple of weeks have witnessed a massive uproar among students against Aramark, the provider of food service in MUN’s dining hall. Complaints have focused on the fact that meal plans are mandatory for students living in residence, the high cost of plans, and on the poor quality of food.

Why have mandatory meal plans? For economies of scale. It isn’t profitable to run a cafeteria if only a small number of students go. The reason that the cafeteria can run as efficiently as it does is that it prepares food long beforehand and in mass quantities. It can do this without risking massive waste only if it has a guaranteed customer base.

A difficulty with improving Aramark’s service is our relative lack of bargaining power. Memorial has signed a contract with Aramark until 2018, and alternatives don’t look excellent. We recently deposed Chartwells amid complaints about the company’s poor quality of service, and the food service firm Sodexo is reviled. The market is largely cornered between these three companies. It makes sense that Aramark is not particularly threatened by us; we have few better alternatives to choose from.

Many believe that the cost of a meal plan has become unreasonable in recent years. How much of the money spent on a meal plan is unnecessary from a purely operational point of view?

We can do a back-of-the-envelope calculation. There are 1,500 students living in residence who must each purchase a meal plan. The average cost of a meal plan is about $2,250, giving a total $3,375,000 spent on meal plans. How much does it cost to purchase the food? Statistics website Numbeo.com estimates that Canadians must spend a minimum of $350 a month on food. We stay at Memorial for three and a half months, so—using this conservative estimate—food costs would be about $1,850,000.

We can similarly estimate labour costs. The average hourly wage for occupations in food and beverage service in Newfoundland and Labrador is, rounding down, fourteen dollars an hour. Let’s take it that there are about 25 workers on duty at any given time, including in the cafes, over a twelve-hour period of operation. Their wages over the course of a semester, if in-line with the provincial average, would equal $441,000. Then we have $2,291,000 on workers and food. What about the costs associated with maintenance, transport, administration, taxes, and other areas? Perhaps $200,000? If so, our total is about $2,491,000, leaving around $900,000 of profit.

Of course, this is just an extremely rough and indeed conservative estimate, and it is unclear how much profit is actually made. The point remains that there is a real link between expenditure on services, which is connected to their quality, and prices for students. We probably aren’t being massively ripped off.

Unfortunately, improving service may require higher costs for students. One of the reasons for poor quality of food preparation is overworking of staff. This could require hiring more staff to fix, which would mean raising costs. The same is true of obtaining better or more varied food.