Solid remakes come at the price of innovation

Pokemon Omega-Ruby and Alpha-Sapphire (ORAS)

4/5 stars

With a flurry of trumpets, a bunch more Mega Pokémon, and a gang of hunky pirates, Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire hit the market on November 21.

The Hoenn region is the black sheep of the Pokémon games. It came out at around the time when the original batch of fans were “too old for Pokémon” (he writes – about Pokémon – at age 24), so if you ask around, you’ll find a surprising number of people who have missed out on the third generation of Pokémon.

So with the release of Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire (ORAS), fans that missed out the first time around get a chance to discover the many quirks of the Hoenn region. In this region you climb to the top of a volcano, dive to the deepest depth of the ocean, and explore a city in the trees. It’s clear that the creators of Pokémon had entirely too much fun designing the region and the Pokémon in it.

ORAS reaps the benefit of the leaps and bounds the Pokémon franchise has made since the original 2003 release. Not only do we have the fun of the region, we get to see it after 11 years of innovation.

However, that’s really all you can say about these new games. You get to feel nostalgic while still getting to enjoy how far Pokémon has come as a franchise – which is great! But in the end, it’s a wonderful coat of paint on what we’ve seen before.

While it was amazing to see an old game reinvigorated, at its core it’s just an old game. What I’m saying is that if you’re here for a remake, you have one. If you’re here to see what more Pokémon has brought to the table, then this may not be the game for you.

Perhaps I’m being unfair. Perhaps my expectations are too high. My only defense is that Pokémon has always exceeded my expectations in the past. The leaps from game to game – even within generations – have always been exciting. But as I play my way through a region I love so much in a different way, I’m simultaneously excited and taken aback by not seeing Pokémon raise its own bar.

In sum, if you want to get reintroduced to the Hoenn region with all the bells and whistles that have come with new technology, by all means get these games. But if you’re looking for innovation, look elsewhere.