A familiar story may come to mind across Newfoundland at the start of Black History Month.

Wet, cold and sure of his imminent death, Lanier Phillips found rescue and compassion after a shipwreck off the southern shore of the province. He had learned a lot about white people as a young black man from the American South, but according to Phillips, he’d not known them to be kind until the people of St. Lawrence, Newfoundland saved his life in 1942.

He was rescued and, despite the colour of his skin, treated with the same dignity and compassion as any of the other survivors.

Phillips’ story, as touching as it may be, can be little consolation to those who’ve come to stay. Many have been met by kindness yes, but not necessarily opportunity. After all Newfoundland, as with any other place, is not a land of absolute equality.

For many of the more than 1500 international students from around the world enrolled at MUN, as well as those new to Canada living in St. John’s and province wide, this can be a difficult place to navigate.

Alwell Oyet, a past president of the African and Canadian Association Of Newfoundland and Labrador (ACANL) and a mathematics professor at MUN, knows the challenges that can come with starting over someplace new. St. John’s wasn’t always an easy environment for immigrants when Oyet first became involved with the ACANL in the 1990s.

“At the time when we started […] there were many issues,” he said. “We found that it was very difficult for members of our organization to find employment in Newfoundland, in St. John’s in particular. Most of those people who were employed came here with a job offer, but if you come here without, it was very difficult.”

That difficulty, Oyet believes was in large part due to a lack of interaction between the African community and locals. Many who were in hiring positions, he says, may have been uncomfortable taking on members of a community they knew nothing about, let alone had come to trust.

“I think part of the problem was that at the time Newfoundlanders were not very familiar with Africans,” said Oyet. “They didn’t know who we were and for somebody to give you a job, they have to be able to trust that you can perform the job properly. I think at the time, that trust wasn’t there; they didn’t know who we were.”

ACANL was created in part, he says, to ease integration into the local culture for Africans living in Newfoundland, but also to foster a community and give its membership a collective voice.

“People feel comfortable when they see others like them that they can interact with who can speak their own language,” Oyet said. “The ACANL was established to bring together the Africans in St. John’s specifically, to promote the interest of our members, to foster unity among our members and express the concerns, if any that we have.

“If you speak with one voice it is more likely that the government or people will listen to you.”

Juanita Hennessey, an advisor at the International Student Advising Office (ISA), says that the students she works with face a lot of the same challenges as those coming to MUN domestically such as out-of-province students.

“They share any of the settlement issues that newcomers face […] It can be finding housing, getting used to living in the city, getting accustomed to transit, and university. For some students who come in January, if they’re coming from a warm climate, their first winter can be a big struggle. For some it’s kind of a different lifestyle, sometimes it’s a higher standard of living.”

Hennessey says that many of the students she sees seek out familiarity when they arrive at MUN.

“Most students try to reach out to their community here and people from their home country,” she said. “Some of the integration work we do is to try to get them involved and meeting people right away to combat the homesickness and try to get establishing a routine early on so they start to feel more at home.”

Sadab Mosaddek, a first-year undergraduate student from Bangladesh, agrees. When he arrived in St. John’s, Mosaddek found a small, but growing Bengali community that was more than happy to help welcome him, though he thinks some of his peers have probably had a harder time adjusting.

“I guess given that we Bengali people are very community-centered it’s difficult for us to not have another Bengali to support us when we arrive here,” he said. “Most of us aren’t used to living alone as our culture promotes very tight-knit communities. I think that not having more Bengalis to talk to was the worst part for many of my friends.

“I got lucky though,” Mosaddek said. “My brother goes to MUN so he helped me out with everything. There’s a small but growing Bengali community here and most people will invite us to their home when they have time––everybody in the community has been very helpful.”

Hennessey says that, beyond their own communities, some international students can have trouble making friends. They may have little difficulty meeting Canadians and getting along, but it can be more difficult to bridge the gap into more meaningful bonds.

“People say that it can be difficult to make Canadian friends,” she said. “People describe the Canadians that they meet as friendly, but maybe not willing to make friends.

“They’re often meeting Canadians, but some students will say that it often stays at a very superficial level, that it doesn’t tend to evolve beyond that to anything more meaningful.”

This hesitancy on the part of local students is not normally due to a lack of wanting to connect, she says, but more likely due to a fear of offending.

“Often times Memorial is the first place where people are immersed in an environment of a lot of diversity, Hennessey said. “Some will say that they’re interested and they’re curious and that they’d like to know more international students, but sometimes there’s kind of a fear that maybe they don’t know enough about that person’s culture or where that person’s from. They’re afraid that maybe they’ll offend them or they’ll make some kind of mistake.”

Mosaddek says that he hasn’t had much problem meeting locals, though he says he expected some. Still, he mentions some of the same reticence Hennessey mentioned by Canadians to address certain differences.

“I find Canadians very, very tolerant,” he said. “I’m somewhat glad that I chose Canada instead of the USA because, [as] Muslims, we have this fear that the government is monitoring us 24/7. It doesn’t feel like that here and I’ll say that I don’t feel anyone is forcing me to integrate into society, you know, lecturing me how I should lead my life the ‘Canadian way.’

“We Bengalis have a notion that Western people are not comfortable talking about race and religion,” said Mosaddek, “so I think even if they have some [stereotypes about us] they are not open about it, but it’d be surprising if they didn’t have any.”

Misunderstandings and discomforts can only be fixed through interaction, according to Oyet. He says that in the past new Canadians with a great deal to offer were being left behind because of unproven assumptions.

“What we [have asked] is just to give them a chance,” Oyet said, “There were people who had that impression, they’d first look at you and ask ‘do you speak English?’

“The only way they can understand the people who come here is by interaction […]. If you don’t know that they can speak English, why don’t you invite them first?”

Hennessey says that race can also be a challenge for some. Purposely or not, students can experience extra attention placed on them due to the colour of their skin.

“Are there issues because of race? I’m sure there are,” she said. “Coming to a place where for some students they immediately look different than everyone else and for that reason alone a lot of people look at you and so would that happen in Toronto, or Montreal, or Vancouver? Probably not, but it does happen here.”

The ISA does offer many opportunities for interaction among students, Hennessey says, international or otherwise. She says that the ISA always has an open door policy for events and programming and points to the MUN Mentors program as one example of how interested students can get involved.

“The mentoring program that we run does a very good job of [encouraging integration],” she said. “MUN Mentors matches students based by academic program. A lot of student mentoring programs would match students based on country of origin, but this one is a bit different. It has a focus on intercultural learning.

“There are a lot of Canadian students or senior international students who participate as mentors. They’re matched with incoming […] international students,” Hennessey said.” “They connect via Facebook or email prior to coming and then they meet on the first few days when they’re here and there’s formalized programming throughout the academic year.

“The Mentors just kind of help the students get settled.”

The assumptions, of course, aren’t just coming from one group. Mosaddek admits that many of his Bengali friends had their own notions of what life in Canada might hold

“I think you can divide my community into two groups,” he says. “One is of those who see Hollywood movies and think that Newfoundland is exactly like that. When they get here they get some kind of cultural shock. They have a notion that Canadians are party animals, that there will be party 24/7 so they get somewhat disappointed. Others like me do a bit more research so we have fewer stereotypes that we believe in.

“I will say that everybody gets shocked when they realize how small St. John’s is.”