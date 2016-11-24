Top Articles
News
Arctic Conference in St. John’s Hosts Canadian and International Speakers
The newly constructed St. John’s Convention Centre hosted the fourth annual Maritime and Arctic Security and Safety Conference (MASS16) on October 27 and 28....
Opinions
Trumping Sexism
2016 is a year that represents many things to many people. For many women, 2016 is a year of unparalleled liberalization. From the creation...
Respecting Holidays Does Not Show Disrespect to Veterans
Decorating for Christmas BEFORE Remembrance Day? The impudence! The audacity! The unmitigated GALL! Do they not know how to show respect to the veterans...
Red Poppy/White Poppy
Beginning after World War I, the red poppy became a symbol of remembrance for Canadian soldiers and veterans. It commemorates those who sacrificed their...
Science
Pop Science! What is Pseudoscience?
When discussing fringe scientific topics, people often use the term “pseudoscience” to describe something that doesn't quite meets the high standards of scientific proof....